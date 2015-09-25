hang seng index daily outlook thurs 25 sep holding above 20860 weekly pivotal support 1399142015
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index has staged the expected rebound an almost hit the upside target at 21600 (printed a high of 21457 on 23 September 2015 @ the 7pm hourly candle).
Pivot (key support): 20860 (weekly pivot)
Resistance: 21600/21780
Next support: 20070
As long as the 20860 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to test the 21600/21780 resistance in the first step.
However, failure to hold above 20860 pivotal support is likely to see another round of decline to target the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 20070.
