What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index has staged the expected rebound an almost hit the upside target at 21600 (printed a high of 21457 on 23 September 2015 @ the 7pm hourly candle).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has tumbled again from the 23 September 2015 high of 21457 @7pm but managed to hold (tested and managed to stage a rebound) from the weekly pivotal support at 20860 (click here for more details on our weekly outlook highlights)

for more details on our weekly outlook highlights) The significant short-term resistance stands at 21600/21780 which is defined by the pull-back resistance and the descending trendline from the 16 September 2015 high @11pm.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region and still has some room left for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 20860 (weekly pivot)

Resistance: 21600/21780

Next support: 20070

Conclusion

As long as the 20860 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to test the 21600/21780 resistance in the first step.

However, failure to hold above 20860 pivotal support is likely to see another round of decline to target the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 20070.

