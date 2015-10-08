(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken above the 22260 range top (resistance) in place since 25 August 2015 high. This latest price movement has invalidated the “last push” down scenario where we have updated our weekly outlook yesterday (please click on this link for a recap).

Key elements

This morning’s price action has retraced just above the neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 22260/22130.

The 22260/22130 support also confluences with the lower limit of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 29 September 2015 low and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent up move from 29 September 2015 low and the 07 October 2015 high @10pm.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its oversold region which highlights a potential upturn in price action at this juncture.

The short-term significant resistance to watch will be at 22890/23160 which is defined by the upper limit of the ascending channel and the 61.8%/76.4% Fibonacci projection of the 29 September 2015 low to 06 October 2015 low @1pm (the typical 5th wave target based on the Elliot Wave Principal).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22260/22130

Resistance: 22890/23160

Next support: 21700 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 22260/22130 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see another round of potential upside movement to target the next resistance at 22890/23160.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 22260/22130 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for slide towards the 21700 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.