hang seng index daily outlook fri 20 nov 2239022180 key support to watch for potential push up 17743

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways above the 22390/22180 key […]


November 20, 2015 10:43 AM
Hong Kong (1 hour)_20 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways above the 22390/22180 key short-term support.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Current price action is now trading at the upper limit of the gap support at 22390.
  • The key pivotal support remains at 22260/22180 which is the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout and the lower limit of today’s gapped up in price action (click here for details).
  • The intermediate resistance remains at 22870 which is also the current medium-term upside trigger and the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 16 November 2015 low (link here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped down and it is coming close to its oversold region which suggests a potential revival in upside momentum.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 22390

Pivot (key support): 22260/22180

Resistance: 22870

Next support: 21830

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to the intermediate support at 22390 for a potential push up to target the 22870 resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 22260/22180 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a retest on this Monday, 16 November 2015 low at 21830.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.