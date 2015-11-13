hang seng index daily outlook fri 13 nov mixed elements neutral for now between 2226022180 22650 175

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed higher and almost hit the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 13, 2015 12:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (1 hour)_13 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed higher and almost hit the lower limit of the expected upside target at 23100 (printed a high of 23009).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

 Key elements

  • Today’s morning (13 November) price action has gapped down in line with the weak performance seen in the U.S. stock market.
  • Current price action is now back at the 22260/22180 key medium-term pull-back support of “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.
  • There is an overhead gap resistance at 22650.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now at its extreme oversold level which suggests a potential rebound at this juncture as the current downside momentum of the recent decline appears “overstretched”.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Support: 22260/22180 & 21280

Resistance: 22650 & 23100/23260

Conclusion

Technical elements are mixed at the moment. We prefer to have a neutral stance now and with key levels at 22260/22180 and 22650.

Only a break above the gap resistance at 22650 may trigger a push up to retest the 23100/23260 key medium-term resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

