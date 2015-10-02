(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) was closed yesterday for a public holiday to celebrate China’s national day. In the morning session, the Index has staged a gap up but it has remained below our previous daily outlook’s pivotal resistance at 21360.

Key elements

This morning’s gapped up in price action has caused the Index to reintegrate back above its pull-back resistance (in dotted red). This observation in price action has dampened to initial bearish expectation.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistance: 21360 & 22260

Support: 20790 & 20070

Conclusion

Due to mixed technical elements, the Index is likely to range trade between 21360 and 20790. Only a clear break above 21360 may trigger a further upside movement to target 22260 range top (weekly pivotal resistance) in place since 25 August 2015

On the other hand, a break below 20790 may see a decline to retest the 24 August 2015 low at 20070.

