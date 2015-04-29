hang seng index daily outlook for wed 29 apr 28090 remains the potential downside trigger 539612015
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted lower below the 28600 weekly pivotal resistance.
Pivot (key resistance): 28600
Support: 28090 & 27500
Next resistance: 30150
28090 remains the potential downside trigger for further decline towards the next support at 27500.
However, a clearance above the 28600 pivotal resistance is likely to see the continuation of the multi-month bullish trend to target 30150 in the first instance.
