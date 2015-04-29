(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted lower below the 28600 weekly pivotal resistance.

Key elements

The 28600 weekly pivotal resistance is defined by the median line of the long-term ascending channel and a Fibonacci projection cluster (click link for details).

The short-term ascending trendline (in green) joining the lows since 17 April 2015 is now at 28090

The hourly RSI oscillator has already broken below its trendline support which is also corresponds closely with the trendline support of the price action (as depicted by the brown arrows).

27500 support is defined by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 11 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 28600

Support: 28090 & 27500

Next resistance: 30150

Conclusion

28090 remains the potential downside trigger for further decline towards the next support at 27500.

However, a clearance above the 28600 pivotal resistance is likely to see the continuation of the multi-month bullish trend to target 30150 in the first instance.

