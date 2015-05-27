hang seng index daily outlook for wed 27 may pull back is coming to an end potential upside movement

Hong Kong (1 hour)_27 May 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has reacted off the 28600/28770 daily pivotal resistance as expected.

Earlier this morning (27 May 2015), it is coming close to the expected pull-back target of 28140.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region.
  • The Index is now hovering just above the pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout (in dotted light blue) at 28140.
  • The 28140 support also with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 21 May 2015 low to the current 26 May 2015 high.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 28140

Pivot (key support): 27970

Resistance: 28600/28770 & 29100

Next support: 27700 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The setback in price action of the Index is likely to be over or coming to an end. As long as the 27970 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may kick start the continuation of its medium term upside movement to target 28600/28770 next.

However, a break below 27970 is likely to invalidate the expected recovery for a slide to test the 27700 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

