What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted lower before pushing up to test the 224460 daily pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly RSI oscillator remains below its former trendline suppor now turns pull-back resistance.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 24460/24490

Support: 24220/24200

Next resistance: 24630 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Watch the 24460/24490 daily pivotal resistance for a potential push down to target the 24220/24200 support (gap).

However, a break above 24460 may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

