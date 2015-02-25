(Click to enlarge)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways below the 25000/25150 weekly pivotal resistance.

Key elements

Price action has continued to hold above the 24650 short-term support.

The hourly RSI oscillator still has some “room” for upside potential before reaching its “extreme” overbought region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 24650

Resistance: 25000/25150 (weekly pivot)

Next support: 24200

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a push up to test the 25000/25150 weekly pivotal resistance (please click on this link for our latest weekly outlook) above the 24650 daily pivotal support.

However, a break below 24650 may see a slide towards the next support at 24200.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.