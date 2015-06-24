(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has whipsawed around the 273330 weekly pivotal support and it does not have a clear break (daily close) above the former neckline support of the bearish “Double Top” breakout.

Key elements

The Index does not have a daily close above the former neckline support now turns pull-back resistance of the bearish “Double Top” breakout. Tolerate the whipsaw excess to 27444 (see daily & 1 hour charts)

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).

The short-term trendline support joining the lows since 16 June 2015 now stands at 27000.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 27330/27444 (weekly pivot)

Support: 27200 & 27000

Next resistance: 27810

Conclusion

As long as the 27330/27444 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index still has the potential to shape a drop to 27200 before 27000 next.

However, a clearance above 27444 is likely to invalidate the medium term bearish movement for a push up to test 27810 in the first instance.

