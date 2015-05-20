(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to inch slightly higher from the 27400 daily pivotal support.

Key elements

The short-term trendline support (in light green) joining the lows since 13 May 2015) is now at 27590

The Index is still capped below by a short-term resistance at 28060.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped and it is coming close to its oversold region.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 27590

Pivot (key support): 27400

Resistance: 28060

Next support: 27170/27100

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are still in favour of a potential push up towards 28060, holding above the 27590/27400 support zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 27400 may invalidate the expected push up scenario for a slide to retest the 13 May 2015 swing low at 27170/27100

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.