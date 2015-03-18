(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has challenged the 23856 daily pivotal support but managed to stage a recovery. Earlier this morning, the Index has almost hit our target at 24200 (printed a current high of24134).

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 24280 resistance also coincides closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 27 February 2015 high to 11 March 2015 low.

The hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its “extreme” overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 24280

Support: 23800 & 23600

Next resistance: 24630 (weekly pivotal resistance).

Conclusion

Short-term momentum indicators (oscillators) have started to show signs of exhaustion. As long as the 24280 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a slide to target the 23800 support.

On the other hand, a break above 24280 is likely to see the continuation of the upside movement to target the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.