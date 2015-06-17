(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has challenged the 26520 daily pivotal support (printed a low of 26405) before staging the expected rebound in the overnight session.

Key elements

The trendline resistance joining the highs since 26 May 2015 is now at 27100 which also confluences closely with the gap and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 12 June 2015 high to the current 16 June 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room left before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 26900

Pivot (key resistance): 27100

Support: 26400 & 26000

Next resistance: 27330 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The medium term bearish down move since 27 April 2015 high remains intact and the short-term corrective rebound is coming close to its expected target at 27100. Therefore, current technical elements suggest that the Index may push slightly higher towards the 26900/27100 resistance zone before another down leg occurs to retest the 16 June 2015 minor swing low at 26400.

However, a break above the 27100 daily pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the 27330 weekly pivotal resistance.

