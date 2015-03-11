hang seng index daily outlook for wed 11 mar potential final push down below 24000 306282015
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index has continued to drift lower below the 24280 daily pivotal resistance as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 24000
Support: 23600
Next resistance: 24280
We maintain our bearish stance and tightened the daily pivotal resistance to 24000 for a potential final push down towards the 23600 support before a possible multi-day countertrend rally occurs.
However, a break above 24000 may negate the bearish tone to see a further push up to test the next resistance at 24280.
