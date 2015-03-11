(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index has continued to drift lower below the 24280 daily pivotal resistance as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term ascending channel (in pink) now stands at 24000.

The 24000 short-term resistance is also the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 27 February 2015 high to 10 March 2015 low.

The 23600 support confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its trendline resistance.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 24000

Support: 23600

Next resistance: 24280

Conclusion

We maintain our bearish stance and tightened the daily pivotal resistance to 24000 for a potential final push down towards the 23600 support before a possible multi-day countertrend rally occurs.

However, a break above 24000 may negate the bearish tone to see a further push up to test the next resistance at 24280.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.