(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index has dropped almost towards of our target at 23600 in the overnight session (low of 23608). Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action has almost reached the 23600 support which also coincides with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Both the hourly RSI & Stochastic oscillators have flashed a bullish divergence signal at their respective oversold regions.

The short-term trendline resistance (in pink) is still capping the market at 23890.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 23550

Resistance: 23890 & 24200

Next support: 23300 (weekly target)

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the bearish trend in place since 05 February 2015 appears to be “overstretched”. As long as the 23550 daily pivotal support holds, a break above 23890 (trendline resistance) is likely to reinforce a potential counter-trend rally towards the next resistance at 24200.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 23550 may see the continuation of the bearish trend towards the weekly target at 23300 (please click on this link for more details on our current weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.