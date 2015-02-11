What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the 24350 weekly pivotal support and the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 16 December 2014.

These latest observations have invalidated our bullish weekly technical outlook for the Hang Seng Index.

Key elements

From its high of 25150 printed on 05 February 2015, the Index has traced out a five wave down movement with a typical 5 th wave price target projection (0.618) set at 24200. These observations are based on the Elliot Wave principal.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed out a bullish divergence signal which suggests that the current downside momentum has started to wane.

The pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel stands at around 24600

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 24200

Resistance: 24600

Next support: 23800

Conclusion

Even though the Hang Seng Index has broken below the weekly pivotal support at 23500, the Index is likely due for a potential short-term rebound first before resuming its multi-week decline.

Based on the Elliot Wave principal as mentioned in one of the key elements above, after every five wave down movement and a bullish divergence signal observed in a momentum indicator (e.g Stochastic), the next typical price movement is likely to be a counter-trend rally.

Therefore, as long as the 24200 daily pivotal support (derived from the 5th wave price projection) holds, the Index may see a short-term rebound to target the 24600 resistance.

However, failure to hold above 24200 is likely to see a deeper slide towards the next support at 23800.

Disclaimer

