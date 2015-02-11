hang seng index daily outlook for wed 11 feb due for a short term rebound above 24200 184152015

What happened earlier The Hong Kong 40 (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the 24350 weekly pivotal support and the lower boundary […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 11, 2015 12:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng Index (1 hour)-daily forecast 11 Feb 2015What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the 24350 weekly pivotal support and the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 16 December 2014.

These latest observations have invalidated our bullish weekly technical outlook for the Hang Seng Index.

Key elements

  • From its high of 25150 printed on 05 February 2015, the Index has traced out a five wave down movement with a typical 5th wave price target projection (0.618) set at 24200. These observations are based on the Elliot Wave principal.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed out a bullish divergence signal which suggests that the current downside momentum has started to wane.
  • The pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel stands at around 24600

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 24200

Resistance: 24600

Next support: 23800

Conclusion

Even though the Hang Seng Index has broken below the weekly pivotal support at 23500, the Index is likely due for a potential short-term rebound first before resuming its multi-week decline.

Based on the Elliot Wave principal as mentioned in one of the key elements above, after every five wave down movement and a bullish divergence signal observed in a momentum indicator (e.g Stochastic), the next typical price movement is likely to be a counter-trend rally.

Therefore, as long as the 24200 daily pivotal support (derived from the 5th wave price projection) holds, the Index may see a short-term rebound to target the 24600 resistance.

However, failure to hold above 24200 is likely to see a deeper slide towards the next support at 23800.  

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.