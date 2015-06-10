(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tumbled towards the expected target at 26900 before staging a rebound.

Key elements

The Index has managed to test and hold above the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel breakout (in dark blue) at 26900.

The pull-back resistance of the “Double Top” bearish breakout stands at 27255.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 27255

Support: 26900 & 26530

Next resistance: 27690

Conclusion

The Index may see a push up to test the 27255 daily pivotal resistance before another potential swing down to test the 26900 support. Only a break below 26900 is likely to trigger a further decline to target the next support at 26530 in the first instance.

However, a crack above 27255 may see a push up to test the short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 26 May 2015 at 27690.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.