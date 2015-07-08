(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tumbled in the overnight session and broke below the 25000 weekly pivotal support clearly. Therefore, the expected medium term recovery scenario has been invalidated.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Price action is now coming close to the long-term key support at 23600/23500 which is the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 26 October 2008 low (cyclical bear market bottom) (see weekly chart).

The 23600/23500 support also confluences closely with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 27 April 2015 high to 24 June 2015 high and 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 24 June 2015 high @7pm to 06 July 2015 high @10pm.

The hourly Stochastic momentum oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level.

The 24720/24850 resistance also coincides closely with the 23.6% of the recent dow move from 26 May 2015 high @9am to the current 08 July 2015 low @9am.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 23600/23500

Resistance: 24720/24850

Next support: 22550

Conclusion

23600/23500 will be the key support to watch for now and short-term technical elements are suggesting a potential rebound towards the significant 24720/24850 short-term resistance zone.

On the contrary, a clear break below 23600/23500 is likely to see a further waterfall slide to target the next support at 22550.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.