What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to break above the former 25000/25150 significant long-term resistance on 01 April 2015.

Note that the Hang Seng Index was closed on Monday (06 April) and Tuesday (07 April) for Easter holidays.

Key elements

Price action gapped up and broke above the upper boundary of the ascending channel (in dotted blue) now turns pull-back support at 25350.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its “extreme” overbought level which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back in price action.

25720 and 26000 are Fibonacci projection levels.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 25350

Pivot (key support): 25000

Resistance: 25720/25750 & 26000

Next support: 24600 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Bullish trend remains intact. However below 25720/25750, the Index may face the risk of a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 25350 before another round of potential rally to target 26000.

However, failure to hold above the 25000 daily pivotal support may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the 24600 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link to review our latest weekly outlook).

