What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tumbled and almost met our downside target at 27500 (printed a low of 27535 on 05 May 2015).

Key elements

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its “extreme” overbought level.

The former horizontal support now turns resistance at 28090.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 28090

Pivot (key resistance): 28380

Support: 27260

Next resistance: 28600 (weekly pivot) & 30150

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest that the Index remains bearish on the short term. Expect a potential push up first towards the intermediate resistance at 28090 with a maximum limit set at the 28090 daily pivotal resistance before another downleg occurs to test the next support at 27260

On the other hand, a break above 28380 is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a retest on the 28600 weekly pivotal resistance. Only a clearance above 28600 may see the continuation of the medium term bullish trend to target 30150 in the first instance.

