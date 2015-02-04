What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied and met our target at 24740 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has managed to shape a reversal from the lower boundary of the ascending channel.

The upper boundary of the ascending channel stands at around 25400 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 24550

Resistance: 25000 & 25400

Next support: 24350 & 24000

Conclusion

Elements remain positive and we have tightened the daily pivotal support to 24550 for a further potential upside movement towards 25000 before 25400.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 24550 may see a push down to retest the current weekly pivotal support at 24350. Only a clear break below 24350 is likely to trigger a further slide towards 24000 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.