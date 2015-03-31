(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The Index is now coming close to the key long-term significant resistance at 25150 which also coincides with the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 13 March 2015.

The lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel now stands at 24650.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 25150

Support: 24780 & 24650

Next resistance: 25390 & 25720

Conclusion

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) is trading close to its key long-term significant resistance at 25150. Short-term Stochastic oscillator has turned toppish and as long as the 25150 resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see an initial push down to test 24780 before 24650.

However, a clear break above 25150 is likely to trigger a bullish breakout to target 25390 before 25720 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

