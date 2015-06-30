(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted lower and managed to hold above the 25540/25300 intermediate support as per mentioned on our latest weekly outlook (please click on this link to review the details).

Key elements

The Index has already met the “Double Top” bearish breakout target at 25850 (see daily chart).

The Index is now right above a trendline support (in orange) joining the lows since 16 December 2014 at 25540 which also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 26 May 2015 high to 24 June 2015 high (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is now at its trendline support (see daily chart).

The 26450 resistance also confluences with the short-term trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 24 June 2015 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 24 June 2015 high to 29 June 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 25540

Resistance: 26450

Next support: 25000 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 25540 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to target 26450 in the first instance.

On the other hand, a break below 25540 is likely to trigger a further slide to test the 25000 weekly pivotal support.

