June 30, 2015 11:52 AM
What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted lower and managed to hold above the 25540/25300 intermediate support as per mentioned on our latest weekly outlook (please click on this link to review the details).

Key elements

  • The Index has already met the “Double Top” bearish breakout target at 25850 (see daily chart).
  • The Index is now right above a trendline support (in orange) joining the lows since 16 December 2014 at 25540 which also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 26 May 2015 high to 24 June 2015 high (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is now at its trendline support (see daily chart).
  • The 26450 resistance also confluences with the short-term trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 24 June 2015 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 24 June 2015 high to 29 June 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 25540

Resistance: 26450

Next support: 25000 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 25540 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to target 26450 in the first instance.

On the other hand, a break below 25540 is likely to trigger a further slide to test the 25000 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

