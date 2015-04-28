(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed towards the 28600 weekly pivotal resistance and retreated from it. Please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook.

Key elements

The 28600 weekly pivotal resistance is defined by the median line of the long-term ascending channel and a Fibonacci projection cluster (click link

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal.

The 27630 support is defined by the short-term ascending trendline (in green) joining the lows since 17 April 2015 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 11 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 28600

Support: 28090 & 27500

Next resistance: 30150

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements appear exhausted on the upside. As long as the 28600 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a decline to test 28090. Only a clear break below 28090 may open scope for a potential decline towards the next support at 27500.

On the other hand, a break above 28600 may dampen the bearish expectation for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 30150.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.