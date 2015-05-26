(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

The Hong Kong 40 Index

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room left before reaching its extreme overbought level.

The pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout (in dotted blue) stands at 28140.

The 28140 support also with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 21 May 2015 low to the current 26 May 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 28600/28770

Support: 28140

Next resistance: 29100

Conclusion

As long as the 28600/28770 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a pull-back towards the 28140 support.

On the other hand, a break above 28770 may see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 29100 in first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.