The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed higher but it is still below the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance.
Pivot (key resistance): 24460
Support: 24220/24200
Next resistance: 24630 (weekly pivot)
As long as the 24460 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential push down to target the 24220/24200 support (gap).
On the other hand, a break above 24460 may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
