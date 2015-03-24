(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed higher but it is still below the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance.

Key elements

The hourly RSI oscillator has broken below its former trendline support and still has “room” for further downside before reaching its oversold region.

The upper limit of the short-term gap support is at 24220.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 24460

Support: 24220/24200

Next resistance: 24630 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 24460 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential push down to target the 24220/24200 support (gap).

On the other hand, a break above 24460 may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the 24630 weekly pivotal resistance (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.