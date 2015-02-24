(Click to enlarge)

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has almost hit our upside target zone at 25000/25150.

Key elements

The Index has started to trace out a bearish topping configuration called “Head & Shoulders” with the neckline support at 24200.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its trendline resistance.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 24850

Support: 24540 & 24200

Next resistance: 25150 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 24850 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential decline towards 24540. A clear break below 24540 may reinforce the potential downside movement to target the key 24200 neckline support of the bearish “Head & Shoulders” configuration.

On the other hand, a break above 24850 may negate the bearish tone to see a push up towards the 25150 weekly pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.