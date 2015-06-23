(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted higher but it still remains below the 27330 weekly pivotal resistance

Key elements

The 27330 resistance is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former neckline support of the bearish “Double” Top” breakout and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 04 June 2015 high to 16 June 2015 low ( please click on this link

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region.

The short-term trendline support joining the lows since 16 June 2015 is now at 26980.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 27330 (weekly pivot)

Support: 26980 & 26400

Next resistance: 27810

Conclusion

The Index is now right below the 27330 weekly pivotal resistance and short-term technical elements have turned negative. As long as the 27330 level is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a drop to at least the 26980 minor support.

On the contrary, a clearance above 27330 is likely to damage the medium term bearish scenario for a push up towards the next resistance at 27810 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.