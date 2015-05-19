hang seng index daily outlook for tues 19 may potential push up towards 28060 629492015
(Click to enlarge chart)
Pivot (key support): 27400
Resistance: 28060
Next support: 27170/27100 & 26900
As long as the 27400 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to test the intermediate resistance at 28060 (also the potential upside trigger for the medium term, please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).
However, failure to hold above 27400 may invalidate the expected push up scenario for a further slide to test the 13 May 2015 swing low at 27170/27100 and even the 26900 weekly pivotal support.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.