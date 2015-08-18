hang seng index daily outlook for tues 18 aug further potential rebound above 2365023450 key support
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has staged a 1.5% decline in the early trading session due to foreign funds selling as reported in the media.
Most importantly, this tumble has managed to stall at the 23650/23450 long-term key support zone as per mentioned in our latest weekly outlook (please click on this link for more details).
Pivot (key support): 23650/23450
Resistance: 24120 & 24500
Next support: 22710
As long as the 23650/23450 key pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a bounce towards 24120 before 24500.
On the contrary, a violation below the 23650/23450 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish expectation to see a further slide to retest the 08 July 2015 swing low at 22710.
