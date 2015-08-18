(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has staged a 1.5% decline in the early trading session due to foreign funds selling as reported in the media.

Most importantly, this tumble has managed to stall at the 23650/23450 long-term key support zone as per mentioned in our latest weekly outlook (please click on this link for more details).

Key elements

The Index has gapped up in the opening session right at the long-term key support of 23650/23450 which is the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since the 26 October 2008 low (the start of the current major bullish trend).

The trendline resistance joining the highs since 21 July 2015 high @1pm is now at 24500 which also confluences closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 21 July 2015 high @1pm to 12 August 2015 low @11pm (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and it is not in the overbought region (more than 70%) yet which suggests the current upside momentum remains intact.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 23650/23450

Resistance: 24120 & 24500

Next support: 22710

Conclusion

As long as the 23650/23450 key pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a bounce towards 24120 before 24500.

On the contrary, a violation below the 23650/23450 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish expectation to see a further slide to retest the 08 July 2015 swing low at 22710.

