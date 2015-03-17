(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has to break above the 23890 upside trigger and continued to push higher.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% level.

Price action has pull-backed towards the neckline support of the “Mini Double Bottom” at 23856.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 23856

Resistance: 24200/24280

Next support: 23600

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain bullish. As long as the 23856 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to test the 24200/24280 weekly intermediate resistance (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

However, failure to hold above 23856 may damage the bullish tone to see a slide towards the 11 March 2015 swing low at 23600.

