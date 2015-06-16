(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted lower as expected and almost met the last swing low of 26520 printed on 10 June 2015.

Key elements

Price action has formed an impending hourly bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern right above the 26520 minor swing low support.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region.

The gap at 27100 also confluences with the trendline resistance joining the highs since 26 May 2015 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 12 June 2015 high to the current 16 June 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 26520

Resistance: 27100 & 27330 (weekly pivot)

Next support: 26000

Conclusion

As long as the 26520 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a short-term corrective rebound towards 27100 within its medium term bearish trend.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 26520 may invalidate the short-term push up scenario to see the continuation of the medium term bearish trend towards 26000 in the first instance.

