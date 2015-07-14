(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed higher as expected and reinforced by the positive “spill-over” effects from the stabilisation seen over at China’s stock market and the bail out deal for Greece.

It has rallied close to our intermediate resistance at 25400 (printed a high of 25232) as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook (please click link for details).

Key elements

Price action is now right below the 25400 intermediate resistance which also confluences with the short-term trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 24 June 2015 @7pm and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 24 June 2015 high @7pm to 08 July 2015 low @3pm.

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence and still has some room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level.

The 24560/24250 support also coincides with the 23.6%/38.2% of the recent up move from 08 July 2015 low @3pm to the 13 July 2015 high @9pm.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 25400

Support: 24560 & 24250

Next resistance: 26400

Conclusion

As long as the 25400 daily pivotal resistance holds, the Index is likely to see a short-term decline to test 24560 before the 24250 support within a medium term (multi-week) potential bullish outlook.

However, a clearance above 25400 is likely to invalidate the short-term bearish scenario to see the continuation of the upside movement to target 26400 next.

