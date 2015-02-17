hang seng index daily outlook for tues 14 feb target almost met at 24860 but bullish tone remain int
The Hong Kong 40 (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has almost met our upside target at 24860 as expected . Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 24540
Resistance: 24860 & 25150
Next support: 24200 (weekly pivot)
Elements remain positive and we have tightened the daily pivotal support to 24540 for another a push up to 24860 before targeting the significant resistance at 25150.
However, a break below 24540 is likely to see a slide towards the 24200 weekly pivotal support.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.