What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has almost met our upside target at 24860 as expected . Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 24540 support also corresponds closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 11 February 2015 low to the current high.

The 25150 resistance is also close to the 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 11 February 2015 low to the current 17 February 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” before reaching its “extreme” overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 24540

Resistance: 24860 & 25150

Next support: 24200 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Elements remain positive and we have tightened the daily pivotal support to 24540 for another a push up to 24860 before targeting the significant resistance at 25150.

However, a break below 24540 is likely to see a slide towards the 24200 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.