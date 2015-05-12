(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Current price action of the Hong Kong 40 Index (please refer to this link

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has room (as depicted by the shaded pink box) for further downside before reaching its oversold region.

The 27240 gap support corresponds with the 61.8%/76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 07 May 2015 low to 11 May 2015 high.

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 27 April 2015 is at 28060.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 27240

Resistance: 28060

Next support: 26900

Conclusion

Expect a dip first towards the 27240 daily pivotal support before a potential swing move up to target the short-term trendline resistance at 28060.

However, a break below 27240 is likely to invalidate the expected push up scenario for a further slide to test the 26900 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.