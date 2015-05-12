hang seng index daily outlook for tues 12 may dip first above 27240 support before potential upswing
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Current price action of the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage […]
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Current price action of the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage […]
Pivot (key support): 27240
Resistance: 28060
Next support: 26900
Expect a dip first towards the 27240 daily pivotal support before a potential swing move up to target the short-term trendline resistance at 28060.
However, a break below 27240 is likely to invalidate the expected push up scenario for a further slide to test the 26900 weekly pivotal support.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.