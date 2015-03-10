(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has failed to break above the 24250 level and plummeted below the 24050 daily pivotal support.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is evolving within a short-term ascending channel (in pink) with upper and lower boundaries at 24280 and 23600 respectively.

The upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel also confluences with the former horizontal support now turns resistance at 24280 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 27 February 2015 high and 09 March 2015 low.

The hourly RSI remains bearish below its trendline resistance.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 24280

Support: 23600

Next resistance: 24650 (weekly pivotal resistance)

Conclusion

As long as the 24280 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential decline to target the 19 January 2015 swing low at 23600.

On the other hand, a clearance above 24280 may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the 24650 weekly pivotal resistance (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.