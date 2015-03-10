hang seng index daily outlook for tues 10 mar short term bearish trend remains intact below 24280 30
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has failed to break above the 24250 […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has failed to break above the 24250 […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has failed to break above the 24250 level and plummeted below the 24050 daily pivotal support.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 24280
Support: 23600
Next resistance: 24650 (weekly pivotal resistance)
As long as the 24280 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential decline to target the 19 January 2015 swing low at 23600.
On the other hand, a clearance above 24280 may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the 24650 weekly pivotal resistance (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.