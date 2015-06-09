(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted lower and traced out a series of “lower highs”.

Key elements

The Index has an intraday bearish break down below the neckline support of the “Double Top” configuration at 27200.

The next support to watch will be at 26900 which is the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel breakout that has occurred in 08 April 2015.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 27255

Support: 26900 & 26530

Next resistance: 27690

Conclusion

As long as the 27255 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further slide to retest the 26900 level.

On the other hand, a break above 27255 is considered as a failure bearish breakout and a push up may materialise to test the short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 26 May 2015 at 27690.

