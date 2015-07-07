(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tumbled but managed to close above the 25000 weekly pivotal support

Key elements

25000 will be the significant key support to watch which is the former long-term resistance in place since 07 Nov 2010 now turns pull-back support since the recent bullish breakout seen on March 2015 (click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook). The hourly Stochastic momentum oscillator is now coming close to its extreme oversold level.

The significant short-term resistance will be at 25790 which also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 26 May 2015 high @9am to 06 July 2015 low @1pm

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 25000/24720 (weekly pivot)

Resistance: 25790 & 26400

Next support: 23900

Conclusion

As long as the 25000/24720 key pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to target the 25790 resistance.

On the other hand, a clear break below 25000/24720 is likely to invalidate our weekly bullish scenario for a deeper decline towards the next support at 23900 in the first instance.

