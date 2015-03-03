(Click to enlarge)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed up yesterday and hit the lower boundary of our expected target at 25000. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The short-term trendline support (in green) is supporting the Index at around 24600

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room for upside potential before reaching its overbought region.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 24780

Pivot (key support): 24600

Resistance: 25000/25150 (weekly resistance)

Next support: 24200 (weekly support)

Conclusion

As long as the 24600 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up again to test the 25000/25150 weekly resistance.

However, a break below 24600 may see a decline towards the 24200 weekly support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.