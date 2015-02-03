What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to hold above the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 16 December 2014.

Key elements

The Index remains above the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel at 24350.

The 24350 support also coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 16 December 2014 low to 27 January 2015 high.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its pull-back support.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 24350 (weekly pivot)

Resistance: 24740 & 25000

Next support: 24000

Conclusion

As long as the 24350 key pivotal support holds, the Index may see a push up towards 24740 with a maximum limit set at the January 2015 range top of 25000.

However, a break below 24350 may negate the bullish view to see a deeper slide towards the next support at 24000.

