Hong Kong (daily)_02 June 2015

Hong Kong (1 hour)_02 June 2015
(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • Price action of the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traced out an impending bearish “Double Top” chart pattern with neckline support at 27200.
  • The next supports will be at 26900 and 25850 (exit potential of the impending bearish “Double Top” breakout) (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).
  • The intermediate resistance will be at 27770 which is the former trendline support joining the lows from 13 May 2015 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the recent down move from 26 May 2015 high to 28 May 2015 low.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region and still has some room before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 27200

Resistance: 27770

Next support: 26900, 26430 & 25850

Conclusion

As long as the 27200 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a short-term bounce towards 27770.

However, a clear break below 27200 is likely to trigger the “Double” Top” breakout for a waterfall slide towards 26900 before 26430.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

