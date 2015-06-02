

Key elements

Price action of the Hong Kong 40 Index

The next supports will be at 26900 and 25850 (exit potential of the impending bearish “Double Top” breakout) (please click on this link

The intermediate resistance will be at 27770 which is the former trendline support joining the lows from 13 May 2015 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the recent down move from 26 May 2015 high to 28 May 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region and still has some room before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 27200

Resistance: 27770

Next support: 26900, 26430 & 25850

Conclusion

As long as the 27200 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a short-term bounce towards 27770.

However, a clear break below 27200 is likely to trigger the “Double” Top” breakout for a waterfall slide towards 26900 before 26430.

