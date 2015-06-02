hang seng index daily outlook for tues 02 june short term bounce above 27200 676702015
Pivot (key support): 27200
Resistance: 27770
Next support: 26900, 26430 & 25850
As long as the 27200 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a short-term bounce towards 27770.
However, a clear break below 27200 is likely to trigger the “Double” Top” breakout for a waterfall slide towards 26900 before 26430.
