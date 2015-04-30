(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has drifted lower and it has tested the 28090 downside trigger in today’s morning session. Please click on this link to review our previous daily outlook.

Note: The Hong Kong stock market (cash trading) will be close for national holiday tomorrow, 01 May 2015 (Friday) (Click link for details).

Key elements

The 28600 weekly pivotal resistance is defined by the median line of the long-term ascending channel and a Fibonacci projection cluster (click link

Price action is now testing the short-term ascending trendline (in green) joining the lows since 17 April 2015 at 28090.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistances.

27500 support is defined by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 11 March 2015 low to 27 April 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 28600

Support: 28090 & 27500

Next resistance: 30150

Conclusion

The 28090 intermediate support needs to be broken to trigger a potential deeper decline to target 27500 next.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 28600 pivotal resistance is likely to see the continuation of the multi-month bullish trend to target 30150 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.