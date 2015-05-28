(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to hold above 27970 daily pivotal support as expected.

Key elements

The 27970 support also corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 21 May 2015 low to the current 26 May 2015 high.

The hourly RSI oscillator remains on support.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 27970

Resistance: 28160 & 28600/28770

Next support: 27700 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

27970 remains the daily pivotal support and a break above 28160 is likely to see the continuation of its medium term upside movement to target 28600/28770 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 27970 is likely to invalidate the expected recovery for a slide to test the 27700 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

