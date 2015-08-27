(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to hold above the 20800 daily pivotal support as expected. In the opening session today, 27 August 2015, the Index has managed to stage a gap up by 600 points.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The intermediate resistance to watch will be at 22710 which the short-term descending trendline (in pink) is joining the highs since 11 August 2015 and the former horizontal support linking the lows of 03 Oct/16 Oct & 08 July 2015 (see daily & 1 hour charts).

The aforementioned 22710 resistance also corresponds closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 11 August 2015 high @ 9am to 24 August 2015 low @9pm.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region and still has room for further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level (see 1 hour chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, this current rebound in price action is likely corrective in nature to shape the 4/ before another downleg, wave 5/ occurs to complete the 5 wave bearish structure in place since 21 July 2015 high (see weekly & daily charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 21000

Resistance: 22470/22710

Next support: 20070

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain positive; the daily pivotal support has been tightened to 21000 from yesterday’s 20800 for a potential push up towards the 22470/22710 resistance zone.

However, failure to hold above the 21000 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the push up scenario to see a spike down to retest the 24 August 2015 low at 20070.

