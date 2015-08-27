hang seng index daily outlook for thurs 27 aug continuation of the potential push up above 21000 sup

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to hold above the 20800 […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 27, 2015 11:51 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (weekly)_ 26 Aug 2015

Hong Kong (daily)_ 26 Aug 2015

Hong Kong (1 hour)_ 27 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to hold above the 20800 daily pivotal support as expected. In the opening session today, 27 August 2015, the Index has managed to stage a gap up by 600 points.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The intermediate resistance to watch will be at 22710 which the short-term descending trendline (in pink) is joining the highs since 11 August 2015 and the former horizontal support linking the lows of 03 Oct/16 Oct & 08 July 2015 (see daily & 1 hour charts).
  • The aforementioned 22710 resistance also corresponds closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 11 August 2015 high @ 9am to 24 August 2015 low @9pm.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region and still has room for further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level (see 1 hour chart).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, this current rebound in price action is likely corrective in nature to shape the 4/ before another downleg, wave 5/ occurs to complete the 5 wave bearish structure in place since 21 July 2015 high (see weekly & daily charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 21000

Resistance: 22470/22710

Next support: 20070

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements remain positive; the daily pivotal support has been tightened to 21000 from yesterday’s 20800 for a potential push up towards the 22470/22710 resistance zone.

However, failure to hold above the 21000 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the push up scenario to see a spike down to retest the 24 August 2015 low at 20070.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

