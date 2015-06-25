(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has retested the former neckline support of the bearish “Double Top” breakout now turns pull-back resistance at 27330/27444.

*Note: The Index has gapped down from the 27330/27444 significant resistance in today’s morning session and almost met the expected first downside target at 27200.

Key elements

The Index has reacted and gapped down from the 27330/27444 significant weekly pivotal resistance (pull-back resistance of the "Double Top" bearish breakout

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has started to hook down from its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).

The hourly Stochastic still has room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level (in green) (see 1 hour chart).

The short-term trendline support joining the lows since 16 June 2015 is at 27000.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 27330/27444 (weekly pivot)

Support: 27000 & 26600

Next resistance: 27810

Conclusion

Bearish tone remains intact below the 27330/27444 pivotal resistance and right now a break below 27000 is likely to trigger a further potential downside movement to target the next short-term support at 26600.

On the contrary, a clearance above 27444 is likely to invalidate the medium term bearish movement for a push up to test 27810 in the first instance.

