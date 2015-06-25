hang seng index daily outlook for thurs 25 june bearish tone remains intact watch 27000 next 7510520

Hong Kong (daily)_25 June 2015_2

Hong Kong (1 hour)_25 June 2015_2(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has retested the former neckline support of the bearish “Double Top” breakout now turns pull-back resistance at 27330/27444.

*Note: The Index has gapped down from the 27330/27444 significant resistance in today’s morning session and almost met the expected first downside target at 27200.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has reacted and gapped down from the 27330/27444 significant weekly pivotal resistance (pull-back resistance of the “Double Top” bearish breakout, click this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has started to hook down from its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic still has room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level (in green) (see 1 hour chart).
  • The short-term trendline support joining the lows since 16 June 2015 is at 27000.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 27330/27444 (weekly pivot)

Support: 27000 & 26600

Next resistance: 27810

Conclusion

Bearish tone remains intact below the 27330/27444 pivotal resistance and right now a break below 27000 is likely to trigger a further potential downside movement to target the next short-term support at 26600.

On the contrary, a clearance above 27444 is likely to invalidate the medium term bearish movement for a push up to test 27810 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.