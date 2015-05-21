(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways above the 27400 daily pivotal support.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index is being capped below by a short-term trend line resistance joining the highs since 27 April 2015 now at 27820.

The next resistance will be at 28060 which is also the upper boundary (in dotted blue) of the ascending channel in place since 07 May 2015 low.

The lower boundary of the ascending channel now stands at 27170.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 27400

Resistance: 27820 & 28060

Next support: 27170/27100

Conclusion

As long as the 27400 daily pivotal support holds, technical elements are still in favour of a potential push towards 27820 for the Index. Right now, only a break above 27820 is likely to give credence for a further potential rally towards 28060.

However, failure to hold above 27400 may invalidate the expected push up scenario for a slide to retest the lower boundary of the ascending channel at 27170/27100.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.