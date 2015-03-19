hang seng index daily outlook for thurs 19 mar potential final push up towards 2453024630 343292015
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index has inched higher and broke above the 24280 daily pivotal resistance this morning.
Pivot (key support): 24160
Resistance: 24530/24630
Next support: 23800
As long as the 24160 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential final push up towards the 24530/24630 weekly pivotal resistance (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).
However, failure to hold above24160 may damage the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 23800 in the first instance.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.