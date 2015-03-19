(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index has inched higher and broke above the 24280 daily pivotal resistance this morning.

Key elements

The gap support stands at 24160.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has “room” for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

The 24530/24630 resistance also coincides closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 27 February 2015 high to 11 March 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 24160

Resistance: 24530/24630

Next support: 23800

Conclusion

As long as the 24160 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential final push up towards the 24530/24630 weekly pivotal resistance (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

However, failure to hold above24160 may damage the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 23800 in the first instance.

