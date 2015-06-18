hang seng index daily outlook for thurs 18 june potential bearish move to resume below 26920 resista
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed up and reacted off the 26900 resistance as expected.
Pivot (key resistance): 26920
Support: 26400 & 26000
Next resistance: 27330 (weekly pivot)
Technical elements remain bearish. The Index is likely to see push down to retest the 16 June 2015 minor swing low at 26400 before staging a potential short-term rebound. The rebound is likely to be capped by the 26920 daily pivotal resistance before another potential plunge occurs to target the 26000 support (Fibonacci projection clusters).
On the other hand, a break above 26920 is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the 27330 weekly pivotal resistance.