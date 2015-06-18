(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has pushed up and reacted off the 26900 resistance as expected.

Key elements

The trendline resistance joining the highs since 26 May 2015 is now at 26920 which also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 12 June 2015 high to the current 16 June 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic is coming close to its extreme oversold level which suggests that a potential short-term bounce is round the corner.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 26920

Support: 26400 & 26000

Next resistance: 27330 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Technical elements remain bearish. The Index is likely to see push down to retest the 16 June 2015 minor swing low at 26400 before staging a potential short-term rebound. The rebound is likely to be capped by the 26920 daily pivotal resistance before another potential plunge occurs to target the 26000 support (Fibonacci projection clusters).

On the other hand, a break above 26920 is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test the 27330 weekly pivotal resistance.