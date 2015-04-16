(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways below the 27850 intermediate resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The pull-back resistance of “Bearish Wedge” chart formation (in pink) is at 27850.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 27850

Pivot (key resistance): 28000/28170

Support: 26900

Next resistance: 28600

Conclusion

27850/28170 remains the resistance to watch for a potential push down towards the 26900 support in the first instance.

On the other hand, a clearance above 28000/28170 may see the continuation of the on-going “steep” bullish trend to target the next resistance at 28600.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.