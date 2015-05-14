hang seng index daily outlook for thurs 14 may maintain bullish bias for a potential rebound towards
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has dipped again, tested but held above the 27170 daily pivotal support during the overnight U.S. session.
Pivot (key support): 27170/27100
Resistance: 27840 & 28060
Next support: 26900
Bullish bias for a potential short-term rebound remains intact. As long as the 27170/27100 daily pivotal support (taking into account of the whipsaw seen yesterday) holds, the Index may shape a bounce towards 27840 in first step with a maximum limit set at 28060.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 27170 may invalidate the expected push up scenario for a further slide to test the 26900 weekly pivotal support.
