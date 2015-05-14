(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has dipped again, tested but held above the 27170 daily pivotal support during the overnight U.S. session.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal and still has room for potential upside (as depicted by the shaded blue box) before reaching its “extreme” overbought level.

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 27 April 2015 remains at 27840.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 27170/27100

Resistance: 27840 & 28060

Next support: 26900

Conclusion

Bullish bias for a potential short-term rebound remains intact. As long as the 27170/27100 daily pivotal support (taking into account of the whipsaw seen yesterday) holds, the Index may shape a bounce towards 27840 in first step with a maximum limit set at 28060.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 27170 may invalidate the expected push up scenario for a further slide to test the 26900 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.